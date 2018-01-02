Morning Jan. 2: New year… still compact snow, slippery conditions and winter

The morning road and weather report for the South Cariboo

Highway 97 as seen on the morning of Jan. 2 near Mt Begbie Summit. Drive BC photo.

There’s compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 as well as on Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Williams Lake and beyond, according to Drive BC.

It’s expected to be cloudy all day today with a 0 per cent chance of precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

It’s expected to warm up to -9 C for the afternoon from the negative mid-teens this morning. The wind is expected to be from the southeast all day ranging from 10 to 15 km/h making the temperature -14 to -20 C with the windchill.

Previous story
Top Stories 2017: Tragic workplace incidents in the news
Next story
Polar bear dippers rise to the occasion in Penticton

Just Posted

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

  • 10 hours ago

 

Auditions open for VIU production of ‘Into the Woods’

  • 10 hours ago

 

Deer Gardener: Taking stock of a challenging garden year

  • 10 hours ago

 

Comox couple aim to make musical connection with Parksville audience

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read