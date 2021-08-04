Morning house fire was arson, may be related to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Mission RCMP say

Witnesses see vehicle flee scene, investigators say accelerant may have been used to set blaze

A fire that gutted a Mission home this morning has been determined to be arson, and may be related to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Mission RCMP say.

Mission RCMP and the Mission Fire Rescue Service responded to reports of a house fire on Hurd Street shortly after 2 a.m., Aug. 4, with multiple vehicles and an adjacent shed engulfed in a blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the scene on social media, and hearing explosions from the fire.

“The Mission RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and are working in conjunction with the fire investigators,” said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the detachment.

“(We) are encouraging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage or relevant information to come forward and speak to investigators.”

Raaflaub said they are looking into the possibility that suspects used an accelerant to set the fire. He said that no injuries were sustained by the residents.

The explosions neighbours heard were likely coming from the vehicles burning in the driveway, said Duty Chief Dave Taylor.

Investigators have been on scene today collecting evidence, and the property remains taped off by police tape.

Mission RCMP officers executed a search warrant on the neighbouring property in March, 2021.

RELATED: Early-morning fire engulfs Mission property

RELATED: Heavily armed Mission RCMP officers execute search warrant on Hurd Street

North Delta Reporter