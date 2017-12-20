Morning Dec. 20: -21 C with the windchill, more compact snow and slippery conditions

The morning weather report for the South Cariboo

Highway 24 as seen near Sheridan Lake this morning. Drive BC photo.

Compact snow and slippery conditions persist all along Highway 24, according to Drive BC. Furthermore, there’s limited visibility with blowing snow between Lone Butte and 13 km east of Bridge Lake.

Highway 97 has similar conditions with compact snow and slippery conditions along the entire, Loon Lake Road, Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache and Williams Lake stretch.

Weather-wise it’s expected to be sunny and clear today with a 0 per cent chance of precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

The temperature is expected to be at -11 C for several hours, before reaching a high of -7 C, but with winds of 30 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h it’s -21 C with the windchill this morning. Once the winds slow down to 10 km/h around 10 a.m., the windchill temperature drops to the mid to low negative teens, according to Environment Canada.

Previous story
Update: Power restored in West Kelowna
Next story
River development proposal has Maple Ridge group up in ARMS

Just Posted

Heat to take a hockey holiday next week

  • 12 hours ago

 

LETTER: High wages cannot sustain sawmills, says writer

  • 12 hours ago

 

VIU women’s soccer program hosts ID camp

  • 12 hours ago

 

Crash closes Langley overpass

 

Most Read