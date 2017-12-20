Morning Dec. 20: -21 C with the windchill, more compact snow and slippery conditions

Compact snow and slippery conditions persist all along Highway 24, according to Drive BC. Furthermore, there’s limited visibility with blowing snow between Lone Butte and 13 km east of Bridge Lake.

Highway 97 has similar conditions with compact snow and slippery conditions along the entire, Loon Lake Road, Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache and Williams Lake stretch.

Weather-wise it’s expected to be sunny and clear today with a 0 per cent chance of precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

The temperature is expected to be at -11 C for several hours, before reaching a high of -7 C, but with winds of 30 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h it’s -21 C with the windchill this morning. Once the winds slow down to 10 km/h around 10 a.m., the windchill temperature drops to the mid to low negative teens, according to Environment Canada.