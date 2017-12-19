Morning Dec. 19: Compact snow and slippery conditions continue

The morning roads and weather report for the South Cariboo

Highway 97 seen near Mt. Begbie Summit this morning (Dec. 19). Drive BC photo.

Today once again has compact snow with slippery sections all along Highway 24, according to Drive BC.

Similar conditions are in place on Highway 97, with compact snow and slippery conditions including from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, form there to 100 Mile and all the way past Lac la Hache and Williams Lake, according to Drive BC. There’s also limited visibility with fog north of Lac la Hache.

There’s a 70 per cent chance or higher probability of snow for most of the day, with the temperature changing from -6 C to -5 C, according to Environment Canada.

Winds are variable and 5 km/h, changing to Northwest and 20 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the afternoon. The windchill is expected to drop to -12 C, according to Environment Canada.

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver charged after vehicle crashes into Castlegar bank
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP investigate report of man in Santa hat wielding sword

Just Posted

Ines Binotto

  • 16 hours ago

 

Helen Cryer (nee Fehr)

  • 16 hours ago

 

Alfred Robert Webb

  • 16 hours ago

 

Ryan Piva electric as Nelson Leafs shut out Border Bruins 2-0

 

Most Read