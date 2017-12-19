Morning Dec. 19: Compact snow and slippery conditions continue

Today once again has compact snow with slippery sections all along Highway 24, according to Drive BC.

Similar conditions are in place on Highway 97, with compact snow and slippery conditions including from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, form there to 100 Mile and all the way past Lac la Hache and Williams Lake, according to Drive BC. There’s also limited visibility with fog north of Lac la Hache.

There’s a 70 per cent chance or higher probability of snow for most of the day, with the temperature changing from -6 C to -5 C, according to Environment Canada.

Winds are variable and 5 km/h, changing to Northwest and 20 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the afternoon. The windchill is expected to drop to -12 C, according to Environment Canada.