Morning Dec. 18: Compact snow and slippery roads

Highway 97 as seen at 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 near Mt. Begbie Summit. Drive BC photo.

There are compact snow with slippery sections all along Highway 24 this morning, according to Drive BC, from the junction with Highway 97 to the junction with Highway 5 North.

There are also compact snow and slippery conditions along Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Clinton and Loon Lake Road and from 100 Mile House to Williams Lake, according to Drive BC.

The Big Bar Ferry is out of service with an aerial tram available for foot traffic only, until further notice, according to Drive BC.

A chance of flurries persists throughout the morning changing to low and remaining mainly cloudy for the rest of the day, according to Environment Canada.

Winds are expected to be variable and 5 km/h throughout the day with temperatures changing from -7 C (current) to a high of -2 C. The wind chill is expected to range from -10 C to -4 C, according to Environment Canada, with more snow expected tomorrow.