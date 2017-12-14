Morning Dec. 14: Foggy weather, low chance of precipitation

Fog seen this morning on Highway 97 just north of Clinton. Drive BC photo.

There are slippery sections on Highway 24 from Lone Butte to 13 km east of Bridge Lake and fog patches from there to the junction with Highway 5, according to Drive BC.

There’s limited visibility with fog on Highway 97 between 100 Mile and Clinton, with slippery sections between 93 Mile and Clinton, according to Drive BC.

It’s foggy this morning turning to mainly cloudy for the rest of the day with a low chance (40 per cent or below) or precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

It’s -6 C, warming up to a high of -1 C by 4 p.m. with 10 km/h easterly winds this morning turhing to 20 km/h and south-eastern by noon, according to Environment Canada. With the windchill temperatures will fluctuate between -10 C and -7 C.

They’re predicting a medium chance of flurries tomorrow.