Officers were at the Langley-Surrey border Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021 investigating an overnight crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital in serious condition. The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196 Street. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

MORNING COMMUTE: Crash investigation at Langley-Surrey border

Pedestrian was struck and sent to hospital in serious condition

  • Aug. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Officers were on scene Thursday morning conducting a crash investigation at the Langley-Surrey border after a pedestrian was struck overnight.

The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196 Street around 3:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, sending the pedestrian to hospital in serious condition, according to Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

“Witnesses to the collision say the individual was walking in the middle of the bypass,” she said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Officers with the crash investigation team had both of the left lanes blocked in the area. There was minimal impact to the flow of traffic.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Not all federal candidates to participate at upcoming environmental debate
Next story
Fire tears through Dingwall Street housing complex late Wednesday night

Just Posted