MORNING COMMUTE: Crash investigation at Langley-Surrey border

Pedestrian was struck and sent to hospital in serious condition

Officers were at the Langley-Surrey border Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021 investigating an overnight crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital in serious condition. The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196 Street. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Officers were on scene Thursday morning conducting a crash investigation at the Langley-Surrey border after a pedestrian was struck overnight.

Officers are conducting a crash investigation at the #LangleyBC–#Surrey border (Hwy10 & 196) this morning after a pedestrian was struck overnight. Both left lanes are blocked. The driver remained at the scene. Pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition. @LangleyTimes pic.twitter.com/mO1qSFaJ7n — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) August 26, 2021

The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196 Street around 3:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, sending the pedestrian to hospital in serious condition, according to Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

“Witnesses to the collision say the individual was walking in the middle of the bypass,” she said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Officers with the crash investigation team had both of the left lanes blocked in the area. There was minimal impact to the flow of traffic.

