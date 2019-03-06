Morice Mountain challenge

Houston resident, Sydney Seinen took the 30 minute challenge at the recent Morice Mountain Ski Challenge. At only nine years old she completed 3.4 km in under a half hour. Sydney is a very strong skier for such a young age and she is also in the Morice Mountain Nordic Jack Rabbit program. She is the youngest in a group called track attack. (Submitted photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us