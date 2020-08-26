Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre

The Northwest Fire Centre has already seen 31 fires since April 1 and as much as 52 hectares has burned since then. (File photo)

The Morice Lake wildfire that started due to lightning has now been brought under control.

The wildfire, which was located 70 kilometres southwest of Houston, towards the east of Morice Lake, started on Aug. 12 due to lightning activity. Firefighters then constantly engaged in wildfire suppression activity putting in roughly 14 hours per day until the fire was completely out.

According to the press release from the Northwest Fire Centre, the wildfire, which was five hectares in size and was burning on the steep terrain in coniferous tree stands, was being dealt with by a crew of 20 firefighters. Two additional danger tree fallers were also working along side the firefighters to suppress the fire with water, hand tools and air support.

The release also specified that the wildfire was not a threat to any community or values and since the centre was expecting favorable weather, the wildfire wasn’t expected to grow either.

To deal with the wildfire, the centre took advantage of daylight hours to the fullest by stationing firefighters overnight at the location. The Burns Lake Unit crew was on site to deal with the wildfire.

“Due to COVID-19, each firefighter will be sleeping in their own tent and will not be sharing food. Face masks are mandatory when traveling in vehicles to and from worksites and social distancing must be maintained when possible,” said the release.

The Northwest Fire Centre has already seen 31 fires since April 1 and as much as 52 hectares has burned since then.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

