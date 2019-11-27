Careers in trades are an excellent opportunity for women. College of the Rockies’ current Electrician foundation program includes seven female students (six shown), who make up almost half of the class. Photo submitted

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

Nearly half of the College of the Rockies’ Electrician foundation program is made up of female students, reflecting a growing shift as more and more women enter the trades.

“Seven of our sixteen current students are female,” said Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology at the College. “It has always been our goal to increase the diversity of our trades classroom and to demonstrate that there are many, great-paying careers available in the trades to both women and men. To have reached an almost fifty-fifty ratio in our Electrician program is exciting and we look forward to seeing the numbers continue to rise in our other trades programs.”

According to a COTR press release, there is a high demand for skilled tradespeople in B.C. that come with higher wages than in other traditional fields.

“I would encourage other women to consider taking a trade at the College,” said Kaitlyn Hamilton, one of the current Electrician students. “It’s been a great experience so far and it opens so many doors and can take you so many different places. It’s extremely worth it.”

College of the Rockies offers foundation and apprenticeship training in Automotive Service Technician, Carpenter, Electrician, Heavy Duty Equipment Technician, Industrial Mechanic (Millwright), Plumber, and Welder, Hairstylist, and Professional Cook.

Students are also encouraged to apply for grants and bursaries, including the new Apprenticeship Incentive Grant which provides a taxable cash grant of $3,000 to $6,000 to women completing a Red Seal certification in trades where women are underrepresented.

