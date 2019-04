More units are being added to the planned supportive housing project located at 222 Corfield St. South. — Michael Briones photo

Parksville’s planned supportive housing project continues to take shape.

More modular building units were delivered to the site at 222 Corfield St. South on Friday, April 26.

As they arrived, work crews quickly had them lifted by a giant crane placed along the stacks of units already secured in the area.

The facility, with approximately 50 housing units, is scheduled to open this year.

— NEWS Staff

