The second batch of modular building units for a supportive housing project have now been installed at the site on 222 Corfield St. in Parksville. — Michael Briones photo

Parksville’s supportive housing project is rapidly shaping up.

The second delivery of modular building units took place on Thursday morning (March 21) and as soon as they were at the site at 222 Corfield St., crews quickly stacked them up beside the units that were already installed.

READ MORE: Second delivery of building units for 222 Corfield in Parksville arrives March 21

Disruption to the flow along the 200 block of Corfield Street South, between Jensen Avenue East and Stanford Avenue was minimal.

— NEWS Staff

Send your letters on this subject to editor@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter