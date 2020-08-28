More trip-wire found in Victoria

Victoria police discovered a series of trip-wires strung up across stairs and between trees in Cecilia Ravine Park on Aug. 20 and are asking residents to be on alert after more trip-wire was found this week. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

More trip-wire was discovered in Victoria, this time running across a dock ramp near Regatta Landing.

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Victoria Police Department received a report of semi-transparent fishing line set across a dock, just off the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, near Regatta Landing. A group was walking in the area when they noticed the fishing line. It was two inches off the ground, ran across the dock ramp and was secured to the handrails on either side.

No one was injured and the group dismantled the line.

Only a week ago, VicPD warned the public after trip-wires were set across a staircase in Cecelia Ravine Park. Another trip-wire was located in Cecelia Ravine Park, near the entrance to the Galloping Goose.

If you have any information about these incidents you’re asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

