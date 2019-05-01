More traffic in Duncan neighbourhood worrying Avondale resident

North Cowichan resident Larry Lanteigne is concerned that the new turn left lane onto Avondale Place from Cowichan Lake Road, pictured in the background, has created a danger for the neighbourhood. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Larry Lanteigne wants to see the Municipality of North Cowichan install speed bumps and signs warning motorists that children are playing on his street.

Lanteigne, his wife and daughter have been living on Avondale Place, located near the Cowichan District Hospital off of Cowichan Lake Road, for the past four years.

He said that about six months ago, work crews from North Cowichan placed a new left-turn lane from Cowichan Lake Road onto the residential Avondale Place, moved the crosswalk to the north of the intersection from the south side, and installed pedestrian crossing flashing lights.

RELATED STORY: NORTH COWICHAN STAFF DEFENDS ROAD WORK ON BEVERLY STREET

Lanteigne said now that access onto Avondale Place is easier, traffic has greatly increased on his usually quite roadway, and vehicles have been turning left onto the street and using private driveways to turn around so they can head back east on Cowichan Lake Road.

He said many of the vehicles, from private cars to delivery trucks, are moving quickly while turning around on Avondale Place, and he fears for the safety of the many children who regularly play in the area.

“Something should be done before any of the children get hit,” he said.

“I think speed bumps should be put in to slow the traffic down, and signs placed to warn motorists that there are children playing in the area. Kids are all over the place here and it would be a real tragedy if something happened to any one of them.”

A statement from the municipality on the issue said the road work at the intersection was intended to improve safety for pedestrians along Cowichan Lake Road by making their crossing more visible and giving warning to drivers.

RELATED STORY: CONSTRUCTION CUTTING OFF PADDLE ROAD RESIDENTS IN NORTH COWICHAN

The statement said the work also improved safety for left-turn traffic exiting Cowichan Lake Road onto Avondale Place because the turn slot gives drivers making a left turn at the intersection a refuge from through traffic, reducing the likelihood of rear-end collisions.

“We do not have evidence to substantiate Mr. Lanteigne’s comment that the new left turn slot has encouraged people to turn around on Avondale Place,” the statement said.

“While this may occur from time to time, there are multiple roads along Cowichan Lake Road with left turn slots where people who are lost can change directions (including Skinner Road and Keystone Drive). We are not aware that this is a widespread or problematic issue on Avondale Road.”

The statement said at this time, North Cowichan is not considering speed tables on Avondale Place, and signage depicting children are reserved for playgrounds and school zones.

“Mr. Lanteigne is encouraged to contact the RCMP to express his concerns about speeding,” it said.

“Also, Community Policing is always looking for volunteers for community speed watch campaigns and they would be happy to work with him if he would like to volunteer for his neighbourhood.”

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter