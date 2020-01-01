‘More than the lost pet section’

Google went missing near 232nd Street in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

If Tony Hsu could just Google to find Google, he would.

But he lost his pet bird on Sunday, Dec. 29, and not even Facebook has been much help.

“I lost my pet bird on Sunday night and I have not been able to find her, so I’m reaching out to see if other people have seen or maybe even have her in custody,” Hsu wrote in an email.

Her name is Google.

She is a year-old cockatiel with a grey body, orange cheeks and white wing-tips.

“She is very social and will more than likely fly towards you.”

READ ALSO: B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets.

Hsu lost her at 232nd Sreet and Dewdney Trunk Road when she “flew out the door due to bonehead owner.”

He posted ads on Facebook, “but wants more diverse postings then just the lost pet section.”

He also attached a poster and pictures.

“Hopefully you guys can help me out.”

He is offering a reward.

• Anyone who comes across Google, the bird, is asked to contact “Tony (bonehead owner)” at 604-908-1294.

