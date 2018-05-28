More than 70 rental units proposed for vacant lots in Parksville

Units can be retrofitted for accessibility needs

Parksville city council approved first reading for a 73-unit rental development at 161 and 173 Moilliet St. N. at the May 23 meeting. — Lauren Collins photo

A development company is hoping to build a 73-unit rental building in Parksville.

Parksville city council gave first reading for a zoning amendment for 161 and 173 Moilliet St. North for a high-density residential development. Councillors Leanne Salter, Kim Burden and Sue Powell were absent from the meeting.

West Urban Developments of Campbell River is proposing a four-storey, 73-unit rental building at 161 and 173 Moilliet St. N. The units, according to the May 23 council agenda, would include 12 studio units, 35 one-bedroom units and 26 two-bedroom units.

Currently, the properties are zoned for single-family residential and are both vacant, said Monique Hebert, West Urban Developments, who presented as a delegation at city council’s Wednesday (May 23 ) meeting.

She said the company wanted to “develop a proposal that would align with meeting the needs of your whole community.”

“We propose also have adaptable units that can be retrofitted to suit individuals’ accessibility.”

Hebert said the units could be retrofitted to suit individuals’ accessibility needs such as bathrooms framed for grab bars and support, cabinetry that can be removed/altered and wider door frames.

She also said the company would contribute $800 per unit to the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department for a total of $58,400. There would also be a restrictive covenant to secure the building as a rental property for a minimum of 10 years, the agenda reads. Another community benefit would be a 1.8-metre wide sidewalk.

Coun. Mary Beil said it was encouraging to see people coming forward to council with different housing options.

“It is very encouraging to see people come forward with prupose-built rental. It increases diversity of housing options that we have in the city should this go forward.”