More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing into U.S. at Peace Arch

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

At least 60 people of Iranian background have been detained at the Peace Arch border crossing as they attempted to cross into the United States from Canada, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The council said the group was headed back to the U.S. after attending an Iranian pop concert in Vancouver. According to the council, more than 60 people were detained and more were refused entry to the United States.

The council said those who were detained have had their passports taken away.

In a social media post, the U.S Customs and Border Protections said no one was being detained because of their nationality.

“Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false,” the agency tweeted.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.