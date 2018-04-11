More than 5,000 in the dark in Kelowna

A power outage is affecting residents in the downtown, South Pandosy Street area

More than 5,000 FortisBC customers are without power in Kelowna.

The outage was first reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

It appears the outage spans from Okanagan Lake and Lawrence Avenue to South Pandosy Street and K.L.O. Road.

Mayor Colin Basran tweeted FortisBC to inquire when power would be restored.

According to FortisBC crews are working to restore power to the downtown affected area and will update as soon as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. The estimated time lights will turn back on in the downtown core is unknown.

