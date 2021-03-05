More than 500 customers in Cariboo without power, risk of thunderstorm Friday afternoon

The BC Hydro map is adding more power outages as the afternoon unfolds

The wind has been gusting Friday, March 5 in Williams Lake with the risk of a thunderstorm in the forecast for later in the afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

More than 500 customers are without power in the Cariboo region due to trees down on wires.

BC Hydro said crews are on site for an outage impacting residents in Dog Creek, Alkali Lake and Springhouse. The estimated time for the power to be restored is 3 p.m.

An outage on Woodland Drive in Williams Lake is impacting 43 customers with the cause under investigation.

There are also outages near Likely, Quesnel Lake and Tyee Lake impacting less than 30 customers and a planned outage on Moffat Lake Road for work being done on hydro equipment impacting less than five customers.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon for the Williams Lake area.

Environment Canada notes showers will begin early this afternoon, with southeast winds gusting 40 kilometres an hour and gusting up to 70 km/hr.

It is presently 9C with a forecasted low of -2C overnight and a wind chill of -8C.

From Saturday into next week there is sunshine in the forecast with highs of 5C to 7C, and overnight temperatures reaching as low as -9C.

