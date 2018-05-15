Coldstream Ranch cows are surrounded by lakes as flood waters breach banks near Lavington at the Postill Pit. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

More than 50 per cent of snowpack left to melt

North Okanagan residents urged not to let their guards down

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Water levels appear to be levelling off in most creeks, streams and rivers, but the Regional District of North Okanagan cautions residents that flood risk is still possible.

Looking from the bottom of the valley, visible snow has melted from the upper elevations, but more than a 50 per cent snowpack still remains. With the recent high temperatures, rapid snowmelt is still potential for water levels to increase. Weather forecasting for the next three days is calling for 15mm of rain with added expected thunderstorm activity. This could cause an additional 10 mm of rain in local areas.

“Lakes are approaching full levels, so shoreline residents and infrastructure owners need to consider possible protective measures required for their properties,” said Alastair Crick, RDNO protective services manager. “Regardless of the warm weather, we can’t let our guards down yet.”

See related: Duteau Creek water source spills

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises any person working near creeks, streams and rivers to use extreme caution and safety measures. Fast moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.

When water levels do finally recede, residents can properly dispose of their sandbag and flood debris at the RDNO Recycling and Disposal Facilities. Items including clean wood, logs, stumps, sandbags and miscellaneous items that have been damaged or destroyed by flood water are accepted at the following rates (per tonne):

– Sandbags – all types, with or without sand (used as landfill cover) $0

– Limbs 20 cm diameter or less (yard and garden waste)$0

– Items containing at least 75 per cent metal $10

– Structures, docks (wood waste, must be free of large pieces of metal) $20

– Limbs > 20 cm diameter (logs and stumps, clean and grindable) $20

– Logs and stumps (dirty and ungrindable) $35

– Non-recyclable material (R01 – regular refuse) $100

– Non–recyclable material mixed with Recyclable material $203

The tipping fee minimum ($5) applies to all materials other than sandbags and limbs less than 20 cm in diameter. Wood items must not contain any bolts, spikes or any non-wood material other than paint/stain in order to be accepted at the $20/tonne rate.

Customers are encouraged to sort and separate their loads prior to arrival at any RDNO Recycling and Disposal Facility, as sorting will not be permitted on site. Residents with large quantities of debris should contact us for approval prior to drop off.

Residents can receive instant updates on flooding conditions by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge
Next story
UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Just Posted

The Editor’s Desk: Surviving the Cone Zone

 

Surrey teen wins national spelling bee

  • 23 hours ago

 

Nanaimo cannot require cameras inside taxi cabs

 

More than 50 per cent of snowpack left to melt

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Man survives fall from Royston train trestle

    A man survived a fall off a trestle Monday evening south of Courtenay. Rescuers discovered him at the bottom of a riverbed about two feet from the water.

  • Local SAR helps with Boundary flooding

    From rescues to evacuations, SAR teams from Nelson to Trail and Rossland were in the Boundary

  • Old Langley legion hall demolished, making room for family condos

    Five-storey condominium buildings will replace the veteran's hall by 2020.

  • UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

  • Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

    Police seek help from community

  • Fraser River at Quesnel upgraded to Flood Watch

    River Forecast Centre is monitoring the river closely as temperatures remain high

  • Acessible playground for Grassy

    New playground equipment to cost $5 million province-wide