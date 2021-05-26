Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)

More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Nearly as many protesters were arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island on Tuesday, May 25 as had been arrested in the previous eight days of enforcement combined.

The RCMP arrested 55 protesters at the camp on McClure Forest Service Road in the Caycuse area on Tuesday. Police started enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against the camps on Monday, May 17, and had arrested 57 protesters between then and Monday, May 24. The 57 included four arrests from May 22 that hadn’t been included in previous announcements.

Police were planning to concentrate enforcement on Tuesday at a camp closer to Port Renfrew in the Fairy Creek area, but received word just before 8 a.m. that a large group of people had gathered near the Caycuse camp and blocked traffic in both directions. Some officers were sent from the Port Renfrew area to Caycuse, where they arrested 55 protesters for breaching the injunction, including nine who had been arrested on previous days.

“More arrests are pending as individuals continue their blockade today [Wednesday, May 25] of the roadway on McClure Forest Service Road,” BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

All protesters arrested previously had been processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment, and Manseau said police were attempting to continue doing so.

The RCMP said they had made a total of 112 arrests at the blockades through Tuesday. Nine individuals had been arrested twice.

The RCMP release about arrests on Tuesday covered only arrests made at the McClure Forest Service Road near Caycuse, and made no mention of arrests at camps closer to Port Renfrew. According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, six protesters had been arrested at the 2000 Road camp, which sprung up near Port Renfrew last week.

A group of about 100 seniors hiked into 2000 Road on Tuesday and swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, although no arrests were reported among that group.

READ MORE: Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Previous story
Police seek footage of brothers playing bumper cars on Maple Ridge streets
Next story
‘Chesapeake Shores’ to film at Parksville Community Park from May 27 to May 29

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Registration open for Comox Valley Youth Music Centre summer programs

    The Comox Valley Youth Music Centre is going strong and again preparing weeks of safe summer fun for musicians of all ages.

  • Triplet heifers born on a Burns Lake area farm

    Doug McEntire and family welcomed new members to their cattle family earlier this Month after their young cow gave birth to triplets. "So on May 3rd one of our heifers had triplets. Biggest one was 53 lbs., middle one 40 lbs., and smallest one 31 lbs. All of them are heifers. Mom has accepted them all and they are all doing good," said a Facebook post from McEntire. Triplets in cattle are extremely rare and to have three calves born of the same sex is even more uncommon. (Doug McEntire photo/Lakes District News)

  • SD 91 gets over $1.9 million in provincial funding

    Funding to be put towards school improvements in the district

  • School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

    The event marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

  • Choose peace over war

    I was maybe in high school and I remember watching the Israel-Palestine conflict on TV while my dad watched the news. My mom recalls hearing about the conflict from her childhood. A few decades later and the killing, the death and the conflict has continued.

  • Radley Beach play area in Burns Lake gets a woodchip makeover

    Last week, Tahtsa Timber donated wood chips for the Radley Beach playground. The play area was in desperate need of a top-up according to the village and this donation has certainly refreshed the play area post winter. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • RDBN’s partnership with CityWest to increase connectivity

    The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) is entering into a partnership agreement with CityWest in a key step in developing high-speed connectivity solutions in the region.