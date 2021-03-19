More than 4,500 without power in Abbotsford due to outage

BC Hydro dealing with two power outages in Abbotsford on Friday morning

BC Hydro has sent crews to deal with a power outage impacting over 4,500 customers.

According to BC Hydro, approximately 4,500 customers in Abbotsford are currently without power.

An area of customers north of Hawthorne Avenue, south of Crescent Way, west of Abbotsford Way and east of Gladwin Road has been without power since 11:23 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation. BC Hydro has stated that crews are on their way to restore power.

We’re aware of an outage affecting 4,500 customers in #Abbotsford. Visit our mobile site for updates: https://t.co/duwHGkPFOU pic.twitter.com/2kFnJwE6PF — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 19, 2021

An additional power outage in Abbotsford occurred east of Abbotsford Way, south of Riverside Road, west of Beck Road and north of Marshall Road. That outage, which impacts 24 customers, was due to a car accident. Power has been out since 11:30 a.m. for those customers.

Crews are also on the way to restore power for that outage.

