More than $41,000 donated in funding bonanza

Prince Rupert Community Foundation donated more than $40, 000 to several city organizations from the legacy fund started in 2011. (Photo: submitted)

More than $41,047 was donated to seven local organizations from the Prince Rupert Community Foundation in a funding bonanza, on July 27.

For the first time in two-years, due to COVID-19, the PRCF presented cheques to grant applicants with contributions from the legacy fund started in 2001.

The registered non-profit organizations benefited from the fund which has now reached $607,000 from the accrued interest of the initial contribution.

The fund was set up to benefit the local community after the 1999 BC Winter Games were held in the city, with the leftover funds, Linda Lutz chair of PRCF, said. The initial capital investment can never be spent she said because it continues to grow interest annually. Community grants are awarded from the interest funds.

This year’s recipients were: Prince Rupert Special Events, $12,502 for improved Christmas lights at the courthouse; Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association $4,854 for devices to assist hearing-impaired young athletes; Prince Rupert Public Library $15,000 to create a young children’s library section; Prince Rupert Performing Arts Center $1567 for an enhanced sound system equipment; Prince Rupert Rainmakers Interact Club $2000 to assist with the cost of additional Sea Bins to clean the harbour waters of various pollutants;North Coast Immigrant and Multicultural Society $750 to go toward a new computer; School District 52 $4,374 to assist with the cost of technology devices to help hearing-impaired students.

“Prince Rupert has been good to many. Foundation volunteer directors, many for 20 years, have a goal, and we are asking you to please join us in reaching the $1 million goal in the enduring legacy fund,” Lutz said.

Since the establishment of the fund more than $217,147.52 has been granted to qualified non-profits and groups in the North Coast.

“PRRCF would like to challenge everyone in the community who has made Prince Rupert their home and are grateful for the good life they have enjoyed here, to consider donating or to leave a leaving a legacy gift which will last and give back forever,” Lutz said.

“Many communities foundations throughout Canada raise the funds in small donations and/or legacy gifts,” she added

Donations to the foundation can be made in several ways, such as financial gift made in anyone’s name at a celebration of life, or by leaving a portion of their estate to the PRCF, the chair of the foundation said. Also, annual donations or a gift of property or valuables can be turned into cash for the fund – there are so many avenues to give back, Lutz said.

For more information on the foundation or to donate the website: prfoundation.ca

