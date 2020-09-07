More than 3,700 West Shore BC Hydro customers without power

Outages come on tail of wind warning from Environment Canada

Waves hit the shore in Victoria during a wind warning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Power outages impacted more than 3,700 BC Hydro customers across the West Shore on Monday.

BC Hydro reports four outages in the area including two in Metchosin and two in Colwood.

Crews are on site at an outage east of Sooke Hanger Drive, north of Battery Road, south of Sooke Road and west of Parry Road. Power has been off in the area since 12:17 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

BC Hydro crews have been assigned to a second Metchosin outage south of Leefield Road, west of Taylor Road and east of Gillespie Road. Power has been out since roughly 2 p.m. and is affecting 362 customers.

More than 1,800 customers in Colwood have been without power since 1:30 p.m. A felled tree across BC Hydro wires caused the outage. Crews have been assigned.

Greater Victoria was included in a special weather statement by Environment Canada on Monday, warning of gusty winds up to 70 kilometres per hour.

