More than 3,000 Sooke properties without power Monday morning

BC Hydro is reporting several outages in Sooke Monday morning. (BC Hydro/Facebook)

More than 3,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Sooke Monday morning.

BC Hydro is reporting an outage west of Goodridge Road and north of West Coast Road impacting 3,051 customers. The power has been off since approximately 6:30 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

Several other outages are impacting the region too, with 358 customers impacted north of Phillips Road and 143 without power west of Brutus Road and east of West Coast Road. The cause of those outages are also under investigation.

A wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria Monday morning warns of westerly winds from 50 to 70 km/h for communities near the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Those winds are expected to subside by Monday afternoon.

