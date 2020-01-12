More than 3,000 Comox Valley customers lose power

Environment Canada is reporting winds of 40 to 60 km/h

BC Hydro is reported power is out at several locations in the Comox Valley. Screenshot, BC Hydro

Power is out at a number of locations in the Comox Valley Sunday afternoon, according to BC Hydro.

The utility reported several incidents in the region, while local firefighters had to respond to several calls regarding trees over power lines. Environment Canada is reporting winds of 40 to 60 km/h during the afternoon.

The cause is listed as under investigation at most locations:

More than 1,300 customers in Comox lost power in the area west of Andrew Avenue and east of Pritchard. It was reported at 2:45 p.m.

Further north, about 1,400 customers lost power east of Smith Road and north of Cruikshank. It was reported at 1:56 p.m.

Another 187 lost power in the Williams Beach area just before 2:30 p.m. The area affected is bounded by Williams Beach Road, Eagles Drive, Larkin Road and Frances Road.

North of Courtenay, 378 customers in the Saratoga Beach area lost power just after 1 p.m. east of Island Highway, south of Kuhushan Road and north of Wilfred Road.

A few more customers in Courtenay lost power at Glen Urquhart Drive.

Another 70 customers on Hornby Island were without power south of Slade Road and west of Hughes Road. The cause was a tree over the wires.

For updates, see bchydro.com.

