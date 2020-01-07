More than 25 cm expected to dump in Revelstoke

The storm should last until Wednesday

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Winter storm warning in effect for Revelstoke

A Pacific frontal system will transit across southern B.C. today bringing heavy snowfall to the Trans – Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Total snowfall accumulations from this morning to Wednesday morning will top 25 cm.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Today: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning early this morning. Amount 15 cm. High plus 2.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low zero.

Tomorrow: Snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with blowing snow. Slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 4 cm

Base depth: 206 cm

Season total: 573 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Assess, assess, assess! Expect reactive slabs! Extreme south winds have created a variable upper snowpack.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada