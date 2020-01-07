More than 25 cm expected to dump in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Winter storm warning in effect for Revelstoke
A Pacific frontal system will transit across southern B.C. today bringing heavy snowfall to the Trans – Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Total snowfall accumulations from this morning to Wednesday morning will top 25 cm.
Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Today: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning early this morning. Amount 15 cm. High plus 2.
Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low zero.
Tomorrow: Snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Limited visibility with blowing snow. Slippery sections. Compact snow.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 4 cm
Base depth: 206 cm
Season total: 573 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Monday
“Assess, assess, assess! Expect reactive slabs! Extreme south winds have created a variable upper snowpack.”
Alpine: High
Treeline: High
Below treeline: Considerable
For more information visit Parks Canada