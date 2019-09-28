BC Hydro map of power outage

More than 2,000 without power in Langley and Abbotsford

Cause under investigation, BC Hydro says

Over 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley and Abbotsford are without power.

According to the utility, 2,113 customers lost power at 5:18 p.m. in an area west of Mount Lehman Rd, north of Fraser Hwy, south of 56th Ave., and east of 240th St.

The cause was not immediately known. A crew has been assigned.

Earlier in the day, power to 53 customers along the Langley-Abbotsford border went out just before 2 p.m, when a tree fell across a power line.

READ ALSO: Vandalized BC Hydro transformers cause power outages, oil spill and hefty damage

READ ALSO: B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert’s students aren’t backing down
Next story
Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Just Posted

Most Read