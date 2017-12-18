At 8 a.m., there was already a lengthy line-up for the Revelation Gondola. (RMR Cam)

More than 20 cm falls on Revelstoke Mountain Resort overnight

Winter driving conditions in effect

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A snowfall warning remains in effect this morning after more than 20 cm of snow fell on the ski resort.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received 24 cm in the last 24 hours, 22 of those since 3 p.m.

That brings their base depth up to 141 cm.

Snowfall between 15 and 25 cm is expected along the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle’s Pass and Rogers Pass thanks to a Pacific front moving across the province.

The snow is expected to slow down later today as the front moves out of the province.

Winter driving conditions are in effect on the highways. Drive BC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 23, and Highway 1.

Up to date driving conditions and weather can be found online.

