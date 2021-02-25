More than $2.7M in funding coming for projects in FVRD, Hope, Sts’ailes, Agassiz

Funding will go to support new trails, building upgrades in the Fraser Valley

Bald eagles descended on the Harrison River near Sts’ailes during the 2019 Bald Eagle Festival. The Sts’ailes First Nation will be developing a heritage trail near the river with recently announced provincial grant funding. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

The provincial government will be providing more than $2.7 million to support six projects in the eastern Fraser Valley through its Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program.

The Sts’ailes First Nation will be receiving $678,840 through the program’s Destination Development stream for the creation of a five kilometre-long Sts’ailes Heritage Trail.

“We are thrilled to receive funding in order to establish a destination heritage trail along the scenic banks of the Harrison River,” said Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon Jr. in a release. “We envision the trail as a critical link between the past and the present, elders and youth, traditional teachings and education, and importantly our community and others who wish to learn more about us.”

“Our Elders have told us we need to share our history and traditions, because it is through dialogue and immersion that we will find collective values, reconciliation, ensure respect for sensitive ecological and cultural places, and a better path towards our shared future in the Harrison River Valley,” he continued, adding that the project will help support career opportunities for band members.

Also funded through the destination development stream is the Yale and District Historical Society’s new entrance building and accessible paved parking lot at the historic site. The society will receive $750,000 for that project.

The Fraser Valley Regional District will also receive $440,475 to develop a pedestrian trail linking Sunnyside Campground to Jade Bay in Cultus Lake Provincial Park.

The Hope Mountain Centre will be working on the HBC Trail and Peers Creek re-route with $87,605 in funding, which will allow them to build 7.5 km of trail, including bridges, benches and interpretive signs.

In Harrison Hot Springs, $350,000 has been allocated through the program’s Rural Economic Recovery stream to complete the development of the Miami River greenway, and turn it into an accessible trail.

Finally, the District of Kent will be receiving $395,000 through the program’s Community Economic Resilience stream. This will go to upgrade the Aberdeen building, built in 1995 as a tribute to the original Aberdeen Hotel and the current location of the Agassiz Harrison Observer office.

