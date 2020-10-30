More than 18K mail-in ballots received in Abbotsford’s 3 ridings

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)

More than 5,000 mail-in ballots have been received as of Friday (Oct. 30) for each of Abbotsford’s three provincial ridings.

Elections BC lists its “progress report” as the agency certifies piles of absentee and mail-in ballots throughout the province. The ballots are sent from where they are cast or received to the voters’ district of residence.

In Abbotsford-Mission, 7,242 envelopes have been received. These ballots are crucial in determining who will be elected as that area’s new MLA: incumbent Liberal candidate Simon Gibson, who was first elected in 2013, or Mission Mayor Pam Alexis for the NDP.

Following the end of in-person voting, Gibson was just 188 votes ahead of Alexis.

A total of 8,119 mail-in ballots were requested for that riding.

In Abbotsford South, 5,736 mail-in ballots have been received so far of the 7,245 that were requested.

Currently, Liberal candidate Bruce Banman is ahead 7,244 votes to NDP candidate Inder Johal’s 5,125.

In Abbotsford West, 5,065 mail-in ballots have been received of the 5,231 requested.

Incumbent Liberal candidate Mike de Jong garnered 6,844 votes following in-person voting, while the NDP’s Preet Rai tallied 4,993.

The final ballot count begins Nov. 6. Results will be staggered across the province and will be posted on the Elections BC website as they are finalized.

