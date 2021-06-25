More than 16 years behind bars for convicted Lower Mainland sex offender

Daniel Jon Olson was sentenced in Port Coquitlam Courthouse last week. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and sex related offences against children.

Daniel Jon Olson was ordered jailed for 16 years and six months on Friday, June 18, in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court. He pleaded guilty to 11 charges on Oct. 14, 2020.

He was guilty of one count of making or publishing child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, seven counts of sexual interference, and two counts of sexual assault.

Olson worked in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District as a youth care worker, and he was in a number of elementary and secondary schools. He is no longer employed by the district.

In addition to his prison term, Olson was ordered to provide a DNA sample for the national DNA databank and he was placed on the sex offender registry for life. He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Upon his release from prison, Olson is not allowed to have any contact with any person under the age of 16 unless under the supervision of someone approved by the court.

He is not allowed in any public park or swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can be expected to be present.

He is not permitted around any daycare, schoolground, playground or community centre.

He is not allowed to be within two kilometres of any dwelling or house where the victim resides.

He cannot seek, obtain, or continue employment – paid or on a volunteer basis – that is in a position of trust or authority over people under the age of 16.

And, he is not allowed to use the internet, or any other digital network, unless it is in accordance with conditions set by the court.

There is a publication ban on the identities of his victims.

– With files from Neil Corbett

