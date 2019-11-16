More than 150 rental units proposed for Gorge Road neighbourhood

The City of Victoria is set to hear of a new five-storey project

A five-storey, mixed-use development at 43, 45 and 55 Gorge Rd. East and 2827, 2829, and 2831 Irma St. could house 157 residential units. (File contributed/City of Victoria)

The Gorge Road area may soon be the home to 157 new rental homes.

A proposal from PC Urban, WA Architects Ltd. and LADR Landscape Architects is targeting the amalgamated properties at 43, 45 and 55 Gorge Rd. East and 2827, 2829, and 2831 Irma St.

The five-storey, wood-frame building would also include more than 2,200 sq. ft. of commercial space, and one level of underground parking containing 109 parking stalls and 128 long-term secure bike stalls.

Forty-four per cent of the units will be two and three-bedroom units to support families, and all units will be rental units for the life of the building.

“The Burnside Gorge Neighbourhood is home to seven per cent of the Victoria population (5,860 residents) but is home to 20 per cent (14,000) of the jobs in Victoria,” reads a report coming to the council. “There is a clear need for more rental housing to support this workforce in this neighbourhood, and this development proposes to be a part of the solution.”

The commercial space will include a coffee shop, retail space as well as a piece of public art.

The building will include an internal courtyard with a garden, a barbecue area and a games area for building residents.

“Greater Victoria, similar to many large urban centres in B.C., is experiencing an unprecedented housing affordability crisis,” the report reads. “The redevelopment of 43, 45 and 55 Gorge Rd. and 2831, 2829 and 2827 Irma St. is an opportunity to help address this affordability by bringing 157 much needed rental homes to this neighbourhood, offering attainable housing costs for more people and employment housing only a short bike ride, bus ride or car share to downtown Victoria.”

The developers are seeking a development permit and a rezoning application for the area. The proposal will need to be presented to council at a committee of the whole meeting at an undetermined date.

