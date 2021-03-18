Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to Black Press Media)

More than 150 participants join Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta’s virtual town hall

Panelists discussed firearm legislation through Zoom last week

Langley MP Tako van Popta held a virtual town hall on firearms legislation Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Popta was joined by Bob Zimmer, MP for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies; Tracey Wilson, vice president of Club Outreach Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), and Michael Loberg, general counsel of CCFR.

Bill C-21 would make compliance with handgun storage and transport restrictions a condition of federal firearms licence in municipalities that pass bylaws to prohibit storage at home or in a municipality.

“A lot of my constituents have serious concerns about how Bill C-21 will affect them, individuals and businesses alike,” van Popta said.

READ MORE: Langley MP Tako van Popta to hold virtual town hall to discuss firearm legislation

Van Popta added that the town hall went really well, will more than 150 participants in attendance.

