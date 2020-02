It is not known when the power will be restored

A map of just some of the power outages in Chilliwack as of 8:24 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Google Maps)

More than 13,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Chilliwack this morning.

Strong winds overnight knocked power out throughout the area including East Chilliwack, Cultus Lake and Sardis.

Check back here for more details as they become available.