More than 125 tonnes of garbage hauled in during Fraser River Cleanup in Chilliwack

Hundreds of people lined the shores of the Fraser River for the 12th annual Fraser River Cleanup on Saturday.

The event was hugely successful with a total of 700 volunteers who picked up more than 125 tonnes of garbage from several locations along the shores of the mighty Fraser.

One of the most unusual items they found was a sawed off shotgun, which is now in the hands of the RCMP.

Other trash picked up included tires, carpet, concrete, bottles and cans, and thousands upon thousands of nails from burnt wood pallets.

“In many cases this will prevent the garbage and plastics from being washed down river to the ocean with the coming freshet,” said Chris Gadsden, one of the volunteer organizers.

The next river cleanup — for the Vedder River — takes place next month. The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society’s spring cleanup is set for Saturday, April 13 at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve at 8:30 a.m. For more info, go to cleanrivers.ca.