More sunshine and cooler tempeatures in forecast heading into week

Mainly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday will make way for more sub -20C temperatures in Williams Lake.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the temperature was a crisp -29C.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds up to 15 km/h for today, Feb. 10, warming up by this afternoon with a high of -16C. With the wind chill, temperatures will feel like -34C this morning and -20C this afternoon.

A few clouds are expected to roll in tonight, with a high of -25C.

READ MORE: Sunny skies bring frigid temperatures

Monday and Tuesday, daytime highs will hover around the -15C mark. By Wednesday, temperatures will increase to -12C, before Thursday’s high of -10C is forecast. Lows hovering around -20C will still be the norm heading into the weekend when a 30 per cent chance of flurries is forecast.

On Cariboo roadways, meanwhile, motorists are cautioned to expect compact snow with slippery sections on Highways 20 and 97.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter