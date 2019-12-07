More snow on the way for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow mixed with rain. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. High plus 1.

Tonight: Rain mixed with snow ending late this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow and ice.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow.

South: Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 5 cm

Base depth: 126 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -3C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“The storm slab will be sensitive to human triggering given the right location. Take time to evaluate the snowpack both on the way up and the way down.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada