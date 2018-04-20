More snow on B.C. highways this weekend

Forecast says ... winter is taking its time.

  • Apr. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Winter refuses to leave the southern Interior’s mountain passes.

A Pacific frontal system will spread moisture across B.C interior tonight and snow levels are expected to lower to near 1200 metres overnight with Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass receiving 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by midday Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The Coquihalla is also expected to get up to five centimetres of snow on Saturday.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
First Nation acknowledgement added to Sooke council agendas
Next story
Nanaimo adds up the value of natural infrastructure

Just Posted

More snow on B.C. highways this weekend

  • 9 hours ago

 

Temporary closure for Hwy 91 off-ramp to 72nd Avenue begins tonight

  • 9 hours ago

 

New Downtown Salmon Arm board installed

 

In Our Opinion: Protect the WWII fort

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read