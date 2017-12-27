Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Nanaimo region warning that a frontal system from the Pacific Ocean could bring as much as five centimetres of snow later today, Dec. 27. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

More snow expected today in Nanaimo

  • Dec. 27, 2017 12:00 a.m.
Nanaimo residents can expect to see snow later today and over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Nanaimo region warning that a frontal system from the Pacific Ocean could bring as much as five centimetres of snow later today, Dec. 27.

They are also warning that another system is expected to bring anywhere between 5-10 centimetres of snow overnight and into Thursday morning. Thursday’s high is expected to be 3 C while snowfall is expected to turn into rain during the day Thursday, resulting in the potential for freezing rain.

Environment Canada is reminding people that roadways and walkways could become dangerous and should be cautious.

