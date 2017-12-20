More snow expected for Vancouver Island on Thursday

Environment Canada says the weekend will be clear, but there's a good chance of many areas experiencing a white Christmas

Wet snow fell across much of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, while Wednesday brought sunshine and blue sky. What can residents expect on Thursday and into the weekend?

According to Environment Canada, a few clouds overnight will give way to a 50 per cent chance of rain showers or snow flurries up and down the island, with a higher chance of snow along the eastern coastline.

Earlier this week the expectation was for sub-freezing temperatures over the weekend, but Environment Canada has walked back on its original forecast.

Temperatures are now expected to hover just above the freezing mark before cooling down again over the weekend. Officials say there is a good chance of many Island residents experiencing a white Christmas from Victoria to Campbell River with many areas expecting a 60 per cent chance of snow.