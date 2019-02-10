Motorists might not be used to the snow, but the Malahat is a mountain pass, tweeted @TranBCVanIsle with this picture of Friday’s winter conditions. “Like the rest of BC sudden winter conditions can take place – like right now.”

More snow coming to Greater Victoria

Winter blast forecasted to continue into Sunday

  • Feb. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Bundle up and drive safely. Greater Victoria’s winter blast is far from over.

More snowfall is expected Sunday afternoon with five to 10 centimetres forecasted for Greater Victoria and the Malahat between Goldstream and Mill Bay.

The snow comes from a low pressure centre moving east inland onto southern Vancouver Island. It’s expected to taper off by Sunday evening.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and adjust their driving for the conditions. Winter tires and chains are required for the mountain pass.

On Friday after more than five centimetres of snow fell in Victoria, Shawnigan Lake RCMP reported numerous crashes, spin outs and stalls on the Malahat.

RELATED: Conditions not safe on Malahat: RCMP

Snowfall on Friday and Saturday wreaked havoc across Greater Victoria, with wind knocking down trees and more than 15,000 residents left without power.

On Sunday morning a number of areas are still without power including some BC Hydro customers in Saanich, Cordova Bay, Colwood, Langford, Sidney and Sooke.

BC Hydro said challenging conditions have made it difficult to access some areas – impacting restoration times.

RELATED: Multiple municipalities warn of downed power lines

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Langford tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking

With files from Keri Coles and Shalu Mehta.

