More snow and cold expected in the Cowichan Valley

All schools in the Cowichan Valley were closed Monday due to the adverse and icy winter weather and winter-driving conditions throughout the area.

Since the snow started to fall in the early evening on Sunday until Monday morning, there had also been eight motor vehicle accidents reported to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Most of them were minor in nature, but a couple resulted in more serious collisions.

According a police report, on Monday morning just before 8 a.m., there was a vehicle that struck a power box on the side of the road at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Mount Sicker Road.

“This resulted in all power being lost to the traffic control lights at this intersection on the highway,” the report said.

“A few hours later near the intersection of the TCH and Koksilah Road, a vehicle lost control and drove into the ditch landing upside down. Thankfully with all the accidents, no injuries have been reported.”

At least one vehicle slid off of Highway 18 on Friday morning in the snow.

The RCMP want to remind everyone to slow down and give more space between themselves and other drivers.

“All drivers should be driving appropriately for the current weather conditions,” the report concluded.

The snow started in many places in the Valley, including Lake Cowichan, on Friday, and the amount received as of Monday morning depended on altitude and how far away each location is from the ocean.

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the Arctic air that arrived over the region on Sunday is expected to continue until the end of the week when it will give way to more average temperatures for this time of year.

But he said flurries will continue through Monday night and Tuesday, which could see up to an additional 12 centimetres of snow on the ground, with differing amounts depending on location in the Valley.

“A larger system is expected on Tuesday night into Wednesday that could see as much as 12 more centimetres of snow,” Sekhon said.

“The coldest days this week will be on Monday and Tuesday, and then we’ll see temperatures start to modulate on Wednesday, but it will still be colder than average. We should be back to normal temperatures by the end of the weekend.”

