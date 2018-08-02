More signs warning Kelowna park visitors of fire danger

Regional parks visitors will receive an additional message about the extreme fire danger and that smoking and open fires are not allowed.

Eight new folding sandwich board type signs are being rotated around many of our regional parks. This is in addition to the signs displaying the current fire hazard that have been posted at the entrances to interface regional parks since the summer of 2015.

Related:Knox Mountain Drive closed due to fire danger

“These new brightly coloured signs remind our visitors of the extreme fire hazard and that smoking and open flames and campfires are not allowed at any time. As well, if anyone in the park sees a fire they should immediately call 9-1-1. It’s really about being proactive and raising awareness for park visitors in an effort to prevent any fires from happening in the first place,” Bruce Smith communications officer said.

“We want everyone to enjoy the natural setting and experience offered throughout our regional park system while helping to protect them and our nearby residential neighbourhoods from being threatened by a fire.”

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.