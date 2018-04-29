More pumps being installed

Work is continuing on flood protection in the South Okanagan with extra pumps being installed in the Sportsmen’s Bowl area. Submitted photo

Work to control the drainage in the Sportsmen’s Bowl area is ongoing, with recent efforts focusing on increasing the capacity to directly pump water from Park Rill Creek into the Okanagan River channel.

A fourth pump is being installed at the lower Island Way Road location and a fifth pump and drive-over ramp will also be installed along the creek at Park Rill Road.

Park Rill Road will remain open for emergency vehicles but will be closed to the public.

Efforts to remove restrictions along Park Rill Creek are also continuing. Obstructions are being removed to allow for increasing flows from the Sportsmen’s Bowl area by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, in coordination with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Once obstructions are removed and the oxbows on the south side of Hwy. 97 at Sportsmen’s Bowl Road are prepared to receive more water, the Regional District will co-ordinate with the Ministry of Transportation on the timing of the opening the two new culverts beneath the highway to allow the water to flow into the creek through to the channel.

Residents are reminded that the flood threat will not be over for some time. All sandbags and installed armouring should remain in place as fluctuations in water volumes can be expected throughout the next month of snowmelt. Residents are encouraged to prepare themselves and their properties in the event of flooding, landslides or fires.

The Emergency Operations Centre continues to remain open as required. To report flooding or wildfire emergencies, please contact the EOC at 250-490-4225. For the latest information, go to rdos.bc.ca, and on Facebook at RegionalDistrictOfOkanaganSimilkameen

More information on floods and landslides at Active EOC Information, Sand and sandbag locations, Tips on Sandbagging and Information for Homeowners from the Insurance Bureau of Canada

Residents are reminded that the flood threat will not be over for some time. All sandbags and installed armouring should remain in place as fluctuations in water volumes can be expected throughout the next month of snowmelt. Residents are encouraged to prepare themselves and their properties in the event of flooding, landslides or fires.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram