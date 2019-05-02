More public involvement needed to establish Barriere Block Watch

The Barriere Consultative Group, in conjunction with the District of Barriere and the local RCMP Detachment are asking for public input and involvement in establishing a local Block Watch under the Block Watch Society of B.C.

Block watch has proven to be a viable tool in keeping down crime, violence, bullying, theft, and ensuring child safety in communities throughout the province. The Block Watch commitment to communities is to build safer neighbourhoods by providing support, guidance, training and resource materials to develop and operate the Block Watch programs.

At the Apr. Barriere Consultative Group meeting it was noted that the Barriere RCMP have agreed to extend Barriere Block Watch to include their whole coverage area, from Heffley Creek to Little Fort, up Highway 24 to the posted signage, and east to include the Barriere Lakes area as well.

It was also reported at the meeting that the District of Barriere has voted to pay the membership fees for approved applicants participating with the program. However, for the program to succeed it does need the help and participation of residents within the coverage area.

If you would like to find out how you can get involved in keeping your community safe with Barriere Block Watch please contact Jim Secord at hotrodjim-34@hotmail.ca or phone 250-320-3477.

You can also check out: www.blockwatch.com