More Parksville pop-up water parks planned

Fire department says Sunday, Aug. 18 next one on the agenda

Pop-up water parks will literally be popping up in Parksville this month.

After holding a successful inaugural pop-up on Aug. 2, the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled more of this events in the next couple of weeks.

Here are the new dates.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kidsfest. Fire truck will be located on west side of curling rink building in the paved parking lot

Friday, Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m. at Shelly West Park at the top of Corfield Street between Trill Drive and Hamilton Avenue

Friday, Aug, 30, 6-8 p.m. at Foster Park located at the corner of Sanderson Road and Pym Street

This family-friendly event will give kids an opportunity to beat the heat and cool off by running through a misting spray from an aerial ladder truck and other fire hose appliances.

— NEWS Staff, submitted