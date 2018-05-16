More open house for second electricity transmission line to West Kelowna

B.C. Hydro will update the public May 29-31 at three open house session in Central Okanagan

The route between Merritt and West Kelowna is the one B.C Hydro is focusing on for a second electricity transmission line. —Image: contributed

BC Hydro is planning three open houses in the Central Okanagan later this month to give updates about the new secondary electricity transmission line it is planning to build to deliver power to West Kelowna and Peachland.

Since June 2017, B.C. Hydro has been working on environmental, socio-economic, archaeological, traditional use and engineering studies for a second transmission line and is focusing on a route called Alternative 2 that would connect the substation in Westbank with the Nicola substation near Merritt.

It calles the route the “leading alternative,” and says studies will take place through 2018 to help project planning on that route, including line routing and access.

The three open houses will be held May 29-31 in Kelonwa, West Kelonwa and Peachland to provide an opportunity for the community to reconnect with the project team and learn more about the environmental, archaeological, geotechnical and other studies that are underway.

Another possible scenario is connecting the line with FortisB.C.’s line on the Kelowna side of Okanagan Lake via a connection under the lake.

B.C. Hydro says it expects to have a final decision on which route will be used before the end of the year. The earliest in-service date for the project is 2022 and that will be updated as the project planning progresses.

The public open houses will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on:

• Tuesday, May 29 at the Kelowna Coast Capri Hotel (1171 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna)

• Wednesday, May 30 at the West Kelowna Westbank Lions Community Centre (2466 Main Street, West Kelowna)

• Thursday, May 31 at the Peachland Community Centre (4450 6th Street, Peachland)

