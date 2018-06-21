More North Delta properties could be subdividable following zoning amendment

The new zoning bylaw could see its first amendment less than six months after it was approved

Houses in Delta could be going back to the old minimum width for lots if an amendment to the zoning bylaw is officially approved by council. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta’s zoning bylaw is getting another update, despite being completely revamped in February.

On Monday night (June 18), council members voted to move forward with an amendment that will change the minimum width for residential properties.

Currently, the zoning bylaw only allows for a minimum lot width of 12 metres on properties in the single detached residential zone. This is an increase in size from the 11 metres allowed in the old bylaw. The amendment would return the minimum lot width to that previous standard.

This change was discussed at the public hearing in January, with some residents in favour and some opposed. Those in favour tended to believe it would help maintain the character of neighbourhoods. Those opposed worried about affordability for homeowners.

The limit in Ladner is already 12 metres, based on its area plan, so it can’t be changed with this amendment, but the 11-metre limit would apply to North Delta and Tsawwassen properties.

In North Delta, only 153 properties could be subdivided if the minimum width stayed 12 metres. There are 347 lots that could be subdivided if it returns to 11 metres.

This was an issue brought forward during council discussions before the zoning bylaw was officially approved on April 9. The decision then was to amend the bylaw after it was approved, as this issue would require more public consultation and hearings because it relates to density.

On June 18, council gave first and second reading to the amendment, and it will move forward to a public hearing in July.

