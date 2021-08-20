More Nk’Mip Creek wildfire evacuations rescinded

More evacuation orders for areas near the Nk’Mip fire have been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s order for evacuations were issued on August 8 for parts of Electoral Area A near the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire and rescinded Friday (Aug. 20).

Regions east of Oliver and northeast of Osoyoos are no longer under evacuation orders, however, parts of Mt. Baldy just east of Oliver remain under evacuation alert.

More planned ignitions took place Friday to help contain the fire.

